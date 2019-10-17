It’s Halloween time, SLO County. What local scary story do you want to know more about?

The leaves are changing, pumpkins are appearing on front porches, and a hint of the otherworldly is in the air.

Here at That’s SLO Weird, we investigate the questions you ask us about SLO County — questions about the interesting people, places and things that make this county so wonderful and ... well ... weird.

This Halloween, we want to know: What local ghost stories are you dying to know more about?

Maybe your curiosity has been piqued by Headless Halloran, or you’ve been scared stiff by the tales of hauntings at Mission San Miguel or the Dana Adobe — but you’ve never been quite clear on all the details.

Send in your spooky suggestions in the form below by midnight Monday. We’ll pick a winner next week to investigate for a special Halloween column.

Happy Halloween!