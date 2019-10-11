Halloween in SLO County: Haunted houses, trick-or-treating, ghost tours and more

SHARE COPY LINK

Calling all ghosts, goblins and ghouls!

Halloween is right around the corner, which means plenty of frighteningly fun entertainment — from ghost tours and haunted houses to pumpkin carving contests and trick-or-treating.

Here are just some of the spooktacular events in store in San Luis Obispo County.

Ghost tours

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Ghosts of San Luis

What: Hear stories of, hauntings and other supernatural happenings as you stroll the streets of San Luis Obispo on this evening ghost tour.

When: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, through Nov. 15

Where: SLO Walkabout, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo

How much: $10 to $15

Info: 805-210-8687 or secretslo.com

Ghost Stories & Tours

What: Hear stories of bandits, ghosts and murders as you travel back in time to the era known as the Bloody ’50s. The 40-minute experience is recommended for ages 7 and up.

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 26 and 27

Where: Dana Adobe Cultural Center, 671 Oakglen Ave., Nipomo

How much: $15

Info: 805-929-5679 or www.danaadobe.org

The Haunt in Atascadero presents Mayehem Manor this year, with three different types of tours. Courtesy The Haunt

Haunted houses

The Haunt in Atascadero

What: Are you prepared to be scared? Mayehem Manor promises an immersive, interactive theater experience with handcrafted chills. Try the regular show, experience a lights-on tour or go dark with a night terrors tour.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; through Oct. 31

Where: 5805 El Camino Real, Atascadero

How much: $5 to $15

Info: thehauntinatascadero.com

Nightmare on Main Street

What: Venture into an abandoned 120-year-old house to experience the fright of your life.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, through Nov. 2

Where: 99 S. Main St., Templeton.

How much: $10 to $17, lights-on tours $5

Info: 805-423-0674 or www.nightmareonmain.com

SHARE COPY LINK

Movie showings

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

What: Performers bring the zany movie about a mad scientist and his creation to life for two 18-and-over shows.

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Dana Adobe Cultural Center, 671 South Oakglen Ave., Nipomo

How much: $25, $20 for DANA members; $5 participant prop bag

Info: 805-929-5679 or www.danaadobe.org/the-rocky-horror-picture-show

‘Dracula’

What: See Bela Legosi as the title bloodsucker in this horror classic, accompanied by a Philip Glass score, and compete in a vampire costume contest.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 27, doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo

How much: $15, $12 students

Info: 805-546-3456 or slofilmfest.org

‘Hocus Pocus’

What: Dress as your favorite witch, then watch this timeless Halloween movie under the stars. Sweet and savory treats and drinks will be available for purchase.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: The Cliffs Hotel and Spa, 2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

How much: Free

Info: 805-773-5000 or www.cliffshotelandspa.com

Justus and Francesca Erickson are the dead couple from “Beetlejuice”; daughter Eva, 6, is a dead cheerleader; son Jason, 8, is a dead surfer; and daughter, Nicole, 1, is dressed as Beetlejuice at Pumpkins in the Park in Pismo Beach in 2017. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Trick-or-treating

Downtown Trick-or-Treat

What: It’s a special Halloween edition of the Downtown SLO Farmers Market, complete with trick-or-treating and a costume contest.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Various locations, downtown San Luis Obispo

How much: Free

Info: 805-541-0286 or downtownslo.com

Boo Bash

What: This costume party features food, games, a haunted house and an outdoor screening of “Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest,” as well as a spooky haunted park.

When: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Meadow Park, 2333 Meadow St., San Luis Obispo

How much: Free; bring canned food to donate.

Info: 805-781-7300 or www.slocity.org

Grayson Johnston, 8, of Santa Maria, took first-place in the 6-11 age group for his Terminator costume at the 2017 Pumpkins in the Park in Pismo Beach. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Pumpkins in the Park

What: Get here early — the first 500 kids get free pumpkins to decorate. Other activities for children include bounce houses, pumpkin decorating and a costume contest. There’s also downtown trick-or-treating from noon to 2 p.m.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach

How much: Free

Info: 805-773-7063 or www.pismobeach.org

Zoo Boo

What: Take a walk on the wild side. Family-friendly activities include a costume contest, carnival games, a haunted house and trick-or-treating.

When: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Charles Paddock Zoo, 9100 Morro Road, Atascadero

How much: $12 to $13, kids 2 and under free

Info: 805-461-5080 or charlespaddockzoo.org

Vincent Avila, 4, left, and Nathan Calkins, 10, look at a meerkat through exhibit glass during Zoo Boo at the Atascadero Zoo in 2018..

Halloween in the Village

What: Kids can show off their boo-tiful costumes while trick-or-treating at local restaurants and stores in the historic Village of Arroyo Grande.

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: East Branch Street, Arroyo Grande

How much: Free

Info: 805-473-2250 or arroyograndevillage.org

Morro Bay Trick or Treat

What: Children can go trick-or-treating downtown before participating in a parade and costume contest.

When: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Morro Bay Boulevard and Main Street, Morro Bay

How much: Free

Info: 805-225-7411 or www.morrobay.org

Jeff and Brooke Roby give out candy to trick-or-treaters in front of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in downtown Paso Robles on Halloween. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Trick or Treat on Main Street

What: Want to go trick-or-treating in Templeton? Simply look for the downtown businesses with orange pumpkins in their windows.

When: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Main Street from Gibson Road to Eighth Street, Templeton

How much: Free

Info: 805-434-1789 or templetonchamber.org

Safe & Fun Halloween Downtown

What: From a barbecue to a scarecrow contest, this event offers lots of Halloween fun. Go trick-or-treating, snap selfies with witches or watch the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation perform Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Various locations, downtown Paso Robles

How much: Free

Info: 805-238-4103 or www.pasoroblesdowntown.org

Trick-or-Treat! on Entrada

What: This event features a hay maze, music by DJ Medina Light Show and trick-or-treating in downtown Atascadero. In addition to a children’s costume contest, there’s one for pets.

Where: Entrada Avenue, Atascadero

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

How much: Free

Info: 805-466-2044 or www.visitatascadero.com

Espresso Crow created by Breen Realty. Scarecrows are wandering the streets of Cambria and San Simeon as the October festival is underway. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Other events

Cambria Scarecrow Festival

What: Hundreds of colorful scarecrows line the streets of Cambria, Harmony and San Simeon during this monthlong festival.

When: Daily, through Oct. 31

Where: Various locations, Cambria, Harmony and San Simeon

How much: Free

Info: cambriascarecrows.com

Central Coast Great Pumpkin & Scarecrow Contest

What: See pumpkins of every size and shape, plus scarecrows and tractors, at this annual event. You can can also enjoy face painting, family activities and a hop-in pumpkin photo booth.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: Mission Plaza, 989 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo

How much: Free

Info: www.farmsupplycompany.com

Halloween Carnival and Movie Night

What: Enjoy carnival games, a costume contest, food, drinks, a photo booth and a candy bar before you watch “Hotel Transylvania” under the stars.

When: 4 to 11 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Drive, Avila Beach

How much: $5

Info: 805-595-4000 or events.avilabeachresort.com

Zombie Invasion SLO

What: Flee the undead — or terrorize the living — as you participate in a zombie-themed 5K walk and run. There’s also food, drinks, vendor booths and a bounce house.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Camp San Luis Obispo, Highway 1

How much: $15 to $50

Info: sloautism.org/zombie-invasion-slo

A grinning jack-o’-lantern greets visitors to a Los Osos pumpkin patch. A carved pumpkin contest will be held Oct. 27 at Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach. Jayson Mellom The Tribune

Halloween Carnival & Haunted Maze

What: This action-packed event includes bounce houses, carnival booths, food trucks, a haunted maze and costume and carved pumpkin contests

When: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Elm Street Park, 1221 Ash St., Arroyo Grande

How much: $2 to $5 carnival, $3 maze

Info: 805-473-5473 or www.arroyogrande.org

Kids Halloween Party & Movie Night

What: This new event features a costume contest, trick-or-treating and an outdoor screening of “Hocus Pocus.”

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria

How much: Free

Info: 805-927-4200 or cambriapineslodge.com

Carved Pumpkin Contest and Halloween Activities

What: Show off your best carved and decorated pumpkins and compete for prizes. Also in store are carnival games, hot dogs and entertainment.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach

How much: Free

Info: 805-473-4580 or grover.org