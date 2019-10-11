Entertainment
Halloween in SLO County: Haunted houses, trick-or-treating, ghost tours and more
Calling all ghosts, goblins and ghouls!
Halloween is right around the corner, which means plenty of frighteningly fun entertainment — from ghost tours and haunted houses to pumpkin carving contests and trick-or-treating.
Here are just some of the spooktacular events in store in San Luis Obispo County.
Ghost tours
Ghosts of San Luis
What: Hear stories of, hauntings and other supernatural happenings as you stroll the streets of San Luis Obispo on this evening ghost tour.
When: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, through Nov. 15
Where: SLO Walkabout, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo
How much: $10 to $15
Info: 805-210-8687 or secretslo.com
Ghost Stories & Tours
What: Hear stories of bandits, ghosts and murders as you travel back in time to the era known as the Bloody ’50s. The 40-minute experience is recommended for ages 7 and up.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 26 and 27
Where: Dana Adobe Cultural Center, 671 Oakglen Ave., Nipomo
How much: $15
Info: 805-929-5679 or www.danaadobe.org
Haunted houses
The Haunt in Atascadero
What: Are you prepared to be scared? Mayehem Manor promises an immersive, interactive theater experience with handcrafted chills. Try the regular show, experience a lights-on tour or go dark with a night terrors tour.
When: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; through Oct. 31
Where: 5805 El Camino Real, Atascadero
How much: $5 to $15
Info: thehauntinatascadero.com
Nightmare on Main Street
What: Venture into an abandoned 120-year-old house to experience the fright of your life.
When: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, through Nov. 2
Where: 99 S. Main St., Templeton.
How much: $10 to $17, lights-on tours $5
Info: 805-423-0674 or www.nightmareonmain.com
Movie showings
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
What: Performers bring the zany movie about a mad scientist and his creation to life for two 18-and-over shows.
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Dana Adobe Cultural Center, 671 South Oakglen Ave., Nipomo
How much: $25, $20 for DANA members; $5 participant prop bag
Info: 805-929-5679 or www.danaadobe.org/the-rocky-horror-picture-show
‘Dracula’
What: See Bela Legosi as the title bloodsucker in this horror classic, accompanied by a Philip Glass score, and compete in a vampire costume contest.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 27, doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo
How much: $15, $12 students
Info: 805-546-3456 or slofilmfest.org
‘Hocus Pocus’
What: Dress as your favorite witch, then watch this timeless Halloween movie under the stars. Sweet and savory treats and drinks will be available for purchase.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: The Cliffs Hotel and Spa, 2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach
How much: Free
Info: 805-773-5000 or www.cliffshotelandspa.com
Trick-or-treating
Downtown Trick-or-Treat
What: It’s a special Halloween edition of the Downtown SLO Farmers Market, complete with trick-or-treating and a costume contest.
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Various locations, downtown San Luis Obispo
How much: Free
Info: 805-541-0286 or downtownslo.com
Boo Bash
What: This costume party features food, games, a haunted house and an outdoor screening of “Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest,” as well as a spooky haunted park.
When: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Meadow Park, 2333 Meadow St., San Luis Obispo
How much: Free; bring canned food to donate.
Info: 805-781-7300 or www.slocity.org
Pumpkins in the Park
What: Get here early — the first 500 kids get free pumpkins to decorate. Other activities for children include bounce houses, pumpkin decorating and a costume contest. There’s also downtown trick-or-treating from noon to 2 p.m.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach
How much: Free
Info: 805-773-7063 or www.pismobeach.org
Zoo Boo
What: Take a walk on the wild side. Family-friendly activities include a costume contest, carnival games, a haunted house and trick-or-treating.
When: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Charles Paddock Zoo, 9100 Morro Road, Atascadero
How much: $12 to $13, kids 2 and under free
Info: 805-461-5080 or charlespaddockzoo.org
Halloween in the Village
What: Kids can show off their boo-tiful costumes while trick-or-treating at local restaurants and stores in the historic Village of Arroyo Grande.
When: 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: East Branch Street, Arroyo Grande
How much: Free
Info: 805-473-2250 or arroyograndevillage.org
Morro Bay Trick or Treat
What: Children can go trick-or-treating downtown before participating in a parade and costume contest.
When: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Morro Bay Boulevard and Main Street, Morro Bay
How much: Free
Info: 805-225-7411 or www.morrobay.org
Trick or Treat on Main Street
What: Want to go trick-or-treating in Templeton? Simply look for the downtown businesses with orange pumpkins in their windows.
When: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Main Street from Gibson Road to Eighth Street, Templeton
How much: Free
Info: 805-434-1789 or templetonchamber.org
Safe & Fun Halloween Downtown
What: From a barbecue to a scarecrow contest, this event offers lots of Halloween fun. Go trick-or-treating, snap selfies with witches or watch the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation perform Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
When: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Various locations, downtown Paso Robles
How much: Free
Info: 805-238-4103 or www.pasoroblesdowntown.org
Trick-or-Treat! on Entrada
What: This event features a hay maze, music by DJ Medina Light Show and trick-or-treating in downtown Atascadero. In addition to a children’s costume contest, there’s one for pets.
Where: Entrada Avenue, Atascadero
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
How much: Free
Info: 805-466-2044 or www.visitatascadero.com
Other events
Cambria Scarecrow Festival
What: Hundreds of colorful scarecrows line the streets of Cambria, Harmony and San Simeon during this monthlong festival.
When: Daily, through Oct. 31
Where: Various locations, Cambria, Harmony and San Simeon
How much: Free
Info: cambriascarecrows.com
Central Coast Great Pumpkin & Scarecrow Contest
What: See pumpkins of every size and shape, plus scarecrows and tractors, at this annual event. You can can also enjoy face painting, family activities and a hop-in pumpkin photo booth.
When: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Mission Plaza, 989 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo
How much: Free
Info: www.farmsupplycompany.com
Halloween Carnival and Movie Night
What: Enjoy carnival games, a costume contest, food, drinks, a photo booth and a candy bar before you watch “Hotel Transylvania” under the stars.
When: 4 to 11 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Drive, Avila Beach
How much: $5
Info: 805-595-4000 or events.avilabeachresort.com
Zombie Invasion SLO
What: Flee the undead — or terrorize the living — as you participate in a zombie-themed 5K walk and run. There’s also food, drinks, vendor booths and a bounce house.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Camp San Luis Obispo, Highway 1
How much: $15 to $50
Info: sloautism.org/zombie-invasion-slo
Halloween Carnival & Haunted Maze
What: This action-packed event includes bounce houses, carnival booths, food trucks, a haunted maze and costume and carved pumpkin contests
When: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Elm Street Park, 1221 Ash St., Arroyo Grande
How much: $2 to $5 carnival, $3 maze
Info: 805-473-5473 or www.arroyogrande.org
Kids Halloween Party & Movie Night
What: This new event features a costume contest, trick-or-treating and an outdoor screening of “Hocus Pocus.”
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria
How much: Free
Info: 805-927-4200 or cambriapineslodge.com
Carved Pumpkin Contest and Halloween Activities
What: Show off your best carved and decorated pumpkins and compete for prizes. Also in store are carnival games, hot dogs and entertainment.
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach
How much: Free
Info: 805-473-4580 or grover.org
Comments