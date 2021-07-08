Watch: Gov. Gavin Newsom visits SLO County to talk about drought, water

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to speak in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday to discuss the ongoing drought and proposed investments to address water resiliency.
Newsom will speak from Lopez Lake at approximately 12:00 p.m. about the state’s emergency response to drought conditions across the state due to climate change, according to the Governor’s Press Office.
You can watch the livestream for the conference below.
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
