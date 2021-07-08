Watch: Gov. Gavin Newsom visits SLO County to talk about drought, water

Runoff from the January storm carved gullies in the shores of Lopez Lake. As of Thursday, the lake was at 34.7% capacity. kleslie@thetribunenews.com

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to speak in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday to discuss the ongoing drought and proposed investments to address water resiliency.

Newsom will speak from Lopez Lake at approximately 12:00 p.m. about the state’s emergency response to drought conditions across the state due to climate change, according to the Governor’s Press Office.

You can watch the livestream for the conference below.