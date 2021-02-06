Jewish fraternity at Cal Poly vandalized with swastikas, anti-Semitic graffiti

Cal Poly leaders released a statement regarding anti-Semitic vandalism found at a Jewish fraternity.

Swastikas and other anti-Semitic graffiti were spray painted on and in front of a Jewish fraternity house at Cal Poly, Alpha Epsilon Pi, on Friday night, according to a campuswide message by the San Luis Obispo university.

The incident happened on Shabbat, a weekly observance from sunset on Friday and ending after dark on Saturday evening.

“Last week, on January 27th, we honored the memory of the 6 million Jews who perished and others affected by the Holocaust. Unfortunately, in 2021, antisemitism is still the number one cause of hate crimes in the United States,” the fraternity wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“We awoke to multiple swastikas and antisemitic statements spray-painted on and in front of our house,” the post continued. “This was targeted at us, as the Jewish fraternity, and we would like to let the world know we do not tolerate or condone this behavior. Our chapter and the entire San Luis Obispo Jewish community stand together proudly against those who are uneducated and who encourage hateful acts.”

According to a campuswide message authored by university President Jeffrey Armstrong and other officials Saturday evening, the incident was reported to the San Luis Obispo Police Department and an investigation is underway.

Residents of the fraternity began cleaning the vandalism and repairing the damage on Saturday, but “the emotional scars will last much longer,” the campuswide message said.

“We are struggling to comprehend the heinous nature of this crime, alongside our Jewish community,” the message said.

“Let us be perfectly clear: behavior that promotes any form of hate and seeks to make members of our community feel unsafe and unwelcome – especially in their own home – has absolutely no place in our community,” the message said.

Included in the campuswide message were several resources and programs for those who may need support: