Cuesta College to remain mostly online for spring 2021

Cuesta College will continue to offer most of its classes completely online for the spring 2021 semester, according to a release Friday by the college.

Only a small number of classes will be offered in person, officials said. These are “difficult-to-convert” classes such as auto body shop classes, studio art classes and some science labs, according to the college.

The college’s spring semester begins on Jan. 19.

“We look forward to the full return to campus, but we will continue our current protocols to prioritize the wellbeing of our campus community and to provide a safe learning environment,” said Dr. Jill Stearns, Cuesta College superintendent and president, in the release. “We want to ensure that our students are fully supported as they complete their educational goals.”

The college’s decision to remain mostly online comes as the coronavirus continues to impact the world, with cases in San Luis Obispo County keeping the county in California’s red tier, or “substantial” spread of the virus.

On Friday, 33 more people tested positive for COVID-19 and seven were in the hospital, according to EmergencySLO.org, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department’s coronavirus reporting website.

Cuesta College “continues to plan for an extended duration of the coronavirus pandemic in collaboration with local and state public health agencies and the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office,” the college’s release said.

The community college has several health and safety measures in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 on its campus such as required self-screening for symptoms of the virus before entering campus, temperature checks and sanitation.

Additionally, the college is focusing on mental health impacts that the virus may have on its students and employees, according to its COVID-19 response webpage. Cuesta College is offering expanded online support for programs and services through the Virtual Lobby on its website.

Cuesta College staff are available on Zoom to answer questions regarding admissions and enrollment services, counseling, financial aid, technology, tutoring and more, according to the college.

Additional scholarships and financial aid through the federal CARES Act is available to students experiencing pandemic-related financial hardships, according to the college.

A full list of classes offered at Cuesta College is available at bit.ly/cuesta-classes. General registration begins Nov. 23 at bit.ly/cuestaregistration.

