SLO County students need laptops for distance learning. Here’s how you can help

Students participating in distance learning often need laptops to join classroom video conferences and run specialized computer programs.

But some students weren’t able to buy portable computers when local schools transitioned to fully virtual instruction in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So King David’s Lodge, No. 209, in San Luis Obispo organized a laptop drive for San Luis Coastal Unified School District students in need.

The Masonic organization, which has been in San Luis Obispo since 1870, is donating the laptops to students through the San Luis Coastal Education Foundation.

Christine Robertson, the foundation’s executive director, said the drive is vital for many students.

“We’ve been asking these broad questions about how can we make sure that our vulnerable students can be successful in the middle of a pandemic, in the middle of an economic downturn; in a distance learning environment,” Robertson said. “What we find is that one of the main challenges that students have is access to reliable technology.”

Sally Ames, who runs San Luis Coastal’s adult education programs, said some students were trying to do homework and attend video classes through their smart phones and flip phones.

Now, those students and others have the opportunity to receive computers that they can keep forever.

“The Masons are really focusing on that area of need and rallying community support to respond in a very immediate and very tangible way,” Robertson said. “We’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

The drive began on Oct. 15 and runs through Nov. 8. Those who want to donate laptops can do so at drop-off locations around the city or by scheduling a pick up.

Many students without computers received Chromebooks from San Luis Coastal throughout the summer and beginning of the fall, but some, such as many adult school students, did not.

Plus, Robertson said, the Chromebooks do not have the computing power to handle some of the programs that students in advanced courses need.

King David’s Lodge calculated that it will need to collect about 750 laptops to ensure that every student has one. About 15% of that goal had been collected as of Tuesday, according to lodge master Andrew Brown.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive,” Brown said. “It’s been truly amazing to see how the community has come together around us for this drive.”

Once received by the lodge, the laptops are handed off to the San Luis Coastal Education Foundation.

Both organizations scrub the laptops clean — externally with sanitation wipes, and internally by removing any stored data or memory left by the old owner. The laptops then get fitted with the necessary programs for students in distance learning.

Laptops that do not go to students will be given to Stand Strong, a San Luis Obispo County organization that works to end domestic violence and support survivors.

Through Stand Strong, people in need of laptops for school, jobs or other reasons will be given computers collected through the King David’s Lodge laptop drive.

“So many people experiencing poverty or financial hardship can literally feel unseen by their community,” Robertson said. “So this is something that shows these students and families that they are valued, and that we as a community are rallying to support their future success.”

How to donate a laptop

If you would like to donate a laptop, it must:

Be wiped of any personal files or memory. (This will be done by San Luis Coastal Unified School District’s Information Technology team as well.)

Not have any major issues and is in good working condition.

Be Windows 10 compliant.

Have at least 8GB RAM memory storage.

Be WiFi capable.

Have an intact and working power cord.

There are three drop-off locations where you can leave computers:

Central Coast Surfboards, 855 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo.

Cafe Roma, 1020 Railroad Ave., San Luis Obispo.

Sunshine Health Foods, 415 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay.

You can also reach out to the following lodge members for pick ups:

Greg Schlitz (San Luis Obispo and south San Luis Obispo County): 805-434-8105





Michael Luth (San Luis Obispo and north San Luis Obispo County): 805-674-6381





George Brown: kf6pbl@hotmail.com