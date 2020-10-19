SLO mayor’s scathing letter was a ‘campaign stunt,’ District Attorney Dan Dow says

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said a scathing open letter written by SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon was “a political campaign stunt.”

In the Saturday letter, Harmon condemned Dow for filing charges Friday against three Black men — Marcus Montgomery, Joshua Powell and Amman Asfaw — for their alleged actions at a July 21 protest that ended in the arrest of local activist Tianna Arata.

The three men were added as co-defendants of Arata’s ongoing criminal case nearly three months after the protest in question. One of the three, Asfaw, was recently hired to lead the city’s Diversity and Inclusion Task Force.

Harmon called Dow’s actions “nothing more than an intimidation tactic” that specifically targeted people of color.

Dow, who spoke at a fundraiser with a controversial keynote speaker who told the crowd that systemic racism doesn’t exist, denied the accusations Monday.

“It has come to my attention that a local incumbent mayoral candidate pulled a political campaign stunt over the weekend by using my name and office to make preposterous false allegations,” Dow wrote in response to Harmon’s letter.

“The mayoral candidate’s campaign stunt, intended to help her political fundraising, was untruthful as it intentionally misstated facts and fabricated allegations for political purposes,” his statement continued.

The “misstated facts” Dow referred to were those that Harmon wrote regarding the severity of the charges brought forth against the three Black men.

In her letter, Harmon wrote that the three men may face prison time and lose their right to vote. Both claims are untrue because the men were charged with misdemeanors, not felonies.

Each misdemeanor count carries a maximum sentence of six months in San Luis Obispo County Jail and a $1,000 fine.

The letter also assumes the men were in custody, however they were only served papers and not booked into County Jail.

Dow’s response denies Harmon’s allegations of discrimination against Black protesters — something that RACE Matters SLO also raised concerns over.

Five of the eight people charged in connection with the July 21 protest are people of color.

Until Friday evening, only people of color had been charged for their alleged actions at the protest, which was attended mostly by white community members.

Yet Dow’s office said the delay in a separate filing of charges against three white men in connection to the July 21 protest was unintentional and not a matter of discrimination.

“I am proud of the tireless work of my office to protect the people of our county through aggressive and fair prosecution of crime and protecting the rights of crime victims,” Dow said in his statement.

“It is the duty of the District Attorney’s Office to thoroughly review every investigation to determine if the evidence proves that a crime was committed. We perform that duty every day without regard to individual characteristics such as race, color, religion, sex, national origin or political viewpoint,” Dow wrote.

Harmon, Dow link timing to the election

Dow — who notably referred to Harmon as a mayoral candidate as opposed to her current title as mayor — said she was intentionally divisive just weeks before the election.

“The mayoral candidate’s dangerous and divisive rhetoric seeks to stir more unrest rather than promote peace and healing in our community,” Dow wrote.

In Harmon’s letter, she said the charges, not her response, was planned near the election.

“The timing of these particular indictments isn’t even particularly covert. California ballots just started arriving in SLO at the beginning of the month,” Harmon wrote.

Dow concluded his response by reiterating that the District Attorney’s Office does not consider race when filing charges.

“I will never compromise the integrity of this office by using race or public opinion to decide whether or not to file a criminal charge. My decisions will always be based on the evidence and the law,” he wrote.

Dow did not respond to follow-up questions Monday as of 5 p.m. Harmon said she would answer follow-up questions at a later time.

Montgomery, Powell, Asfaw and Arata are schedule to appear at the San Luis Obispo County Superior Courthouse on Thursday at 8 a.m.