Coronavirus

Here’s how to get a flu shot in SLO County — without leaving your car

This year, San Luis Obispo County residents can get flu shots from the comfort of their own cars.

The county Health Department is offering drive-thru clinics as the agency practices how to vaccinate people in masses in advance of a possible coronavirus vaccine, according to a news release.

Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said getting an influenza vaccination is even more important this year due to COVID-19.

“We don’t want to address two concurrent pandemics in SLO County,” Borenstein said in the release. “Flu and COVID-19 look very similar and catching either could mean having to get tested for both.”

People with higher risk of getting severe COVID-19 also at higher risk of severe flu illness, according to the county news release.

flushotsgiven
Health officials say it’s a good time to get a flu shot. ROGELIO V. SOLIS AP file photo

Where to get a drive-through flu shot in SLO County

Drive-through clinics will be set up in two San Luis Obispo County locations on Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m.

They’ll be located at Walmart, 1168 West Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, and K-Mart, 3980 El Camino Real in Atascadero.

Flu shot recipients must be over the age of 2, according to the county. The drive-through flu shots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

The county encourages people to download and print out screening forms in advance to save time.

More information on local clinics can be found at ww.slocounty.ca.gov/FluShot2020.

To learn more about flu and the flu vaccine, visit cdc.gov/flu.

The county encourages people to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the flu by staying home when sick, washing hands frequently, wearing face coverings, staying six feet from others and avoiding touching eyes, noses and mouths.

