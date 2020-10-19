SLO County passes 4,000 COVID-19 cases, adding 64 cases over the weekend

San Luis Obispo County added 64 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend and Monday, passing the 4,000-case mark, according to ReadySLO.org.

A total of 4,049 people have tested positive for COVID-19 locally since March.

Twenty cases were added Saturday, 39 were added Sunday and five were reported Monday.

Monday marked the first single-digit daily case count since Sept. 28 and the second consecutive day with no patients in intensive care units.

As of Oct. 13, San Luis Obispo County remained in California’s red COVID-19 tier for a fourth consecutive week — meaning that coronavirus spread is considered “substantial” and more business sectors may remain reopened.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The county had a positivity rate of 2% as of the latest data, up from the 1.5% positivity rate recorded the previous week.

The county had an adjusted average of 6.1 new cases per 100,000 people per day — one point higher than the previous week. The unadjusted case rate was 7.3, according to state data.

COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added Thursday in San Luis Obispo County:

Paso Robles: 28

San Luis Obispo: 24

San Miguel: 7

Grover Beach: 2

Templeton: 2

Creston: 1

Los Osos: 1

Morro Bay: 1

Nipomo: 1

Pismo Beach: 1

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The locations of two cases previously listed as “under investigation” were found Monday. One case was removed from Oceano’s count on Monday.

A total of 26 on-campus Cal Poly students were in isolation as of Monday, with an additional 333 students in quarantine

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, ethnicity, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases, according to the county Public Health Department:

Active cases as of Monday: 208

Recovered cases: 3,832

People recovering at home: 182

People receiving hospital care: 2

People in intensive care units: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 32

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County:

A rroyo Grande : Located at the South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Morro Bay: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St.

Paso Robles: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.

San Luis Obispo: At the Veterans Memorial Hall, 801 Grand Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is available through private healthcare providers, urgent care centers and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Lab.

Visit ReadySLO.org for the latest public health updates and recommendations. ReadySLO.org lists more than a dozen urgent care centers that offer COVID-19 testing.

To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.