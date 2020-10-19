Do you have expired or unused drugs? Here’s how you can get rid of them in SLO County

The San Luis Obispo County Opioid Safety Coalition and the California Highway Patrol are hosting a free and anonymous “Drug Take Back Day” on Saturday, Oct. 24, a SLO County Behavioral Health Department news release said, in an effort to hep prevent overdoses locally.

“Now more than ever, keeping unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications in your home creates a serious health risk, especially if pets or children live with you or visit you,” Jenn Rhoads, the SLO Opioid Safety Coalition coordinator said in the news release.

Drug overdoses have risen by around 18% during the coronavirus pandemic nationally, according to the Univeristy of Baltimore’s Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program.

The take-back event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the California Highway Patrol parking lot, located at 675 California Blvd. in San Luis Obispo.

A no-contact drive-through will be set up to maintain coronavirus safety regulations. Since 2016, the SLO County Opioid Safety Coalition has collected nearly 2,000 pounds of drugs through take back events.

Drug Take Back Day provides a way for residents to dispose of unwanted or expired prescription drugs anonymously, according to the release.

Here is what will be accepted at the event:

Prescription medicines

Over-the-counter medicines

Vitamins

Medication ointments and lotions

Inhalers

Liquid medication in leak-proof containers

Needles, thermometers, aerosol cans, medical waste, personal care products and hydrogen peroxide will not be accepted at the take-back event.

Disposal of medicine is also available at San Luis Obispo County pharmacies year-round, according to the release.

More information is available at opioidsafetyslo.org.

Anyone experiencing substance use issues who wishes to seek treatment can contact 1-800-838-1381 for information or to schedule an appointment with SLO County Behavioral Health Department’s Adult Outpatient Substance Use Disorder Treatment program.

Other programs can be found on the department’s website.