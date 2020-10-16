Coronavirus
SLO County adds 16 new cases of COVID-19 — as total nears 4,000
San Luis Obispo County added 16 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, according to ReadySLO.org.
A total of 3,985 people have tested positive for COVID-19 locally since March.
As of Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County remained in California’s red COVID-19 tier for a fourth consecutive week — meaning that coronavirus spread is considered “substantial” and more business sectors may remain reopened.
The county had a positivity rate of 2% as of the latest data, up from the 1.9% positivity rate recorded the previous week.
The county had an adjusted average of 6.1 new cases per 100,000 people per day — 1 point higher than the previous week. The unadjusted case rate was 7.3, according to state data.
COVID-19 cases by city
Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added Friday in San Luis Obispo County:
San Luis Obispo: 8
Paso Robles: 4
Atascadero: 2
San Miguel: 2
Grover Beach: 1
Morro Bay: 1
Oceano: 1
Total coronavirus cases by city are:
- Paso Robles: 975
San Luis Obispo: 745
- Atascadero: 394
Nipomo: 357
- California Men’s Colony (State): 304
- Arroyo Grande: 227
Cal Poly (on campus): 196
- Grover Beach: 168
San Miguel: 138
Oceano: 135
- Templeton: 132
- Pismo Beach: 65
- Morro Bay: 64
- Los Osos: 62
- Shandon: 55
- Cambria: 36
- Santa Margarita: 32
- Creston: 21
- Cayucos: 18
- Avila Beach: 9
- San Simeon: 6
A total of 24 on-campus Cal Poly students were in isolation as of Thursday, with an additional 293 students in quarantine
The locations of five cases are listed as “under investigation” as of Friday.
Six COVID-19 cases are listed as “other” meaning they are in cities or towns with under five cases.
For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.
SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases, according to the county Public Health Department:
- Active cases as of Friday: 194
- Recovered cases: 3,759
- People recovering at home: 188
- People receiving hospital care: 6
- People in intensive care units: 1
- Deaths due to COVID-19: 32
And here is a look at the racial breakdown of local coronavirus cases:
Hispanic and Latino: 1,828
White: 1,415
Other and under investigation: 548
Black or African American: 77
Asian and Pacific Islander: 70
Multiracial: 39
American Indian or Alaska Native: 8
Where to get a COVID-19 test
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.
Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County:
Arroyo Grande: Located at the South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
San Luis Obispo: At the Veterans Memorial Hall, 801 Grand Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Paso Robles: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.
Morro Bay: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St.
In addition, COVID-19 testing is available through private healthcare providers, urgent care centers and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Lab.
Visit ReadySLO.org for the latest public health updates and recommendations. ReadySLO.org lists over a dozen urgent care centers that offer COVID-19 testing.
To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.
