Paso Robles High School honors a ‘truly extraordinary’ Class of 2019

Paso Robles High School honored 408 graduating seniors — and four valedictorians — at a Friday evening ceremony at War Memorial Stadium.

“Our graduating class of 2019 is a truly extraordinary group of young individuals whose talents span a wide and diverse set of disciplines and skills,” Principal Anthony Overton said in a statement.

“I expect and look forward to hearing all the upcoming accomplishments of our Bearcat class of 2019.”

This year’s graduates persevered through the sudden resignations of former Superintendent Chris Williams and Principal Eric Martinez.

Overton took over as the school’s leader in March.

Sixty-three seniors earned grade point averages of 4.0 or above, said Jennifer Gaviola, assistant superintendent for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

Fatima Jorge-Chavez, Esther Cabello, Finley Burns and Sarah Owens were all celebrated as the class valedictorians. Jorge-Chavez will attend UC Santa Cruz, Cabello will attend UCLA, Finley will attend UC Davis and Owens will attend San Diego State.

Most students will remain in California for college, with many attending state universities, including nine students who will enroll at Cal Poly. One hundred sixty-seven graduates also plan to enroll at Cuesta College.

Others will study at Chico State, Sonoma State, Fresno State, UCSB, UC Merced, Cal Lutheran, Cal State Monterey Bay and Claremont McKenna College.

A handful of graduates have also selected out-of-state schools, including Texas Tech, Arizona State, Brigham Young, University of North Dakota and the Parsons School of Art and Design in New York City.

Additional students plan to join the military, enter the workforce, attend trade school, travel and go on mission trips.

Liberty and Independence high schools

Paso Robles’ alternative high school seniors celebrated their graduation on Thursday, also at War Memorial Stadium.

Liberty and Independence high schools graduated 129 students at a joint ceremony. Seventy-five graduates were from Liberty, and 54 were from Independence.

“Every graduating class has their own feel, but this graduating class has been one of the most enjoyable in our school’s history,” Principal Nate Maas said in a statement.

“They have developed successful mindsets and overcome personal obstacles to reach this point in their lives. The staff and I have every confidence that they will continue to find success in college and careers in the years to come. We will miss having their wonderful personalities at our school, but we are proud of the people they are and are excited to hear about their future endeavors.”

Emma Gribble was honored as valedictorian, and Joshua Lazzarini was named salutatorian.

Sixty-seven graduates will attend Cuesta College, while others will study at Allan Hancock College, City College of San Francisco, Bakersfield Barber College, Universal Technical Institute, Designs School of Cosmetology and Exceptional Minds animation school.

Twenty-seven students will enter the workforce, and several others will join the military.