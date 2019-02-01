Paso Robles High principal to resign — just two months after superintendent’s departure

Paso Robles High School Principal Eric Martinez announced Thursday he will resign from his position at the end of the school year.

Martinez, who’s served as principal since the 2016-17 school year, is leaving the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District to move closer to his family, said Jennifer Gaviola, deputy superintendent, in an email.

“We are sad to see him go, but value his decision and wish him and his family the very best,” Gaviola wrote.

Martinez will stay in his position until the end of June, although the district will begin advertising for a new principal this month. Administrators hope to bring a candidate to board trustees for approval by mid-March, Gaviola said.

“Paso Robles High School is a wonderful place to work,” she wrote. “We believe we will have a very talented applicant pool for this position.”