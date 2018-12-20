Outgoing Paso schools superintendent to receive $113,000 payout

Paso Robles’ outgoing school superintendent will receive a payout of $113,409 after resigning from a district that’s facing $3 million in budget cuts, according to his settlement agreement.

The Tribune obtained Superintendent Chris Williams’ resignation and settlement agreement via a California Public Records Act request.

Williams — who resigned on Dec. 6 from the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District — will receive the money, equal to six months’ pay, as a lump-sum payment, according to the agreement.

The agreement, approved by the school board at a special meeting on Thursday, was amended from a previous Dec. 6 settlement.

Williams was to receive $226,818 under an earlier version of the agreement. But Superintendent Jim Brescia of the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education asked Williams to revisit the settlement in light of the district’s ongoing financial struggles, according to a statement from board President Joel Peterson.

The district must cut $3 million from its budget during the next two years to avert a funding deficit during the 2020-21 fiscal year.

“We would like to thank the board and Mr. Williams for reaching a revised agreement at a reduced amount that allows the district to move forward, and conforms to the district’s fiscal stabilization plan,” Peterson said in an emailed statement.