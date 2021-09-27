Paso Robles shooting suspect is same person who robbed 3 people in Atascadero, police say

Police car on the street at night Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man suspected of three armed robberies in Atascadero over the weekend is the same person who was arrested Sunday following a shooting in Paso Robles, the Atascadero Police Department said Monday.

Carlos Chavez, 20, was arrested in San Miguel on suspicion of attempted murder, the Paso Robles Police Department said in a news release on Sunday. He’s suspected of shooting a 29-year-old man in the head at a home on Dorothy Court. The victim survived the attack.

That incident followed a string of reported robberies in Atascadero that began on Saturday night when a juvenile was “robbed of his backpack and personal property at gunpoint” near Morro Road and Curbaril Avenue, according to Atascadero police.

On Sunday, two other people in Atascadero reported being robbed at gunpoint, sparking a manhunt and a shelter-in-place order in a neighborhood at the south end of town.

After the second robbery report, “Officers arrived on scene and saw the described suspect flee on foot, over a fence, into an adjacent apartment complex,” the news release said.

All three victims “described matching suspect descriptions,” the news release read.

Officers from the Atascadero Police Department, the CHP and the Sheriff’s Office searched the area with help from a helicopter but were unable to locate the suspect.

Then, at 12:55 p.m., a woman called the Paso Robles Police Department to report her husband had been shot at their home.

Police found the victim conscious and “with a gunshot wound to the side of his head,” Paso Robles police said in a news release Sunday evening.

He was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and underwent surgery for his “serious, but not life-threatening, injuries,” according to the news release.

Chavez was later located and arrested in San Miguel, and the suspected weapon was recovered.

“Chavez was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on felony charges of attempted murder, and felon in possession of a handgun,” the news release read.

Police are investigating the motivation for the attempted murder.