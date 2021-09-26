Paso Robles police said to be searching for suspect after a man is shot in the face

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man wearing a hoodie and jeans shot another man in the face near Dorothy Court in Paso Robles on Sunday afternoon, according to the community Facebook group SLO County News.

Police were said to be searching for the suspect in Paso Robles and San Miguel near L Street and N Street, according to the Facebook group.

The Paso Robles Police Department was on the scene but not available for comment as of 2:45 p.m.