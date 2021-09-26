Crime

Paso Robles police said to be searching for suspect after a man is shot in the face

A man wearing a hoodie and jeans shot another man in the face near Dorothy Court in Paso Robles on Sunday afternoon, according to the community Facebook group SLO County News.

Police were said to be searching for the suspect in Paso Robles and San Miguel near L Street and N Street, according to the Facebook group.

The Paso Robles Police Department was on the scene but not available for comment as of 2:45 p.m.

Stephanie Zappelli
Stephanie Zappelli is a summer intern at The Tribune and covers breaking news, business and general assignment stories. She grew up in San Diego and is a fourth-year journalism major at Cal Poly. When not writing, Stephanie enjoys hiking, reading and exploring SLO.
