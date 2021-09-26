Crime

Paso Robles police arrest suspect on suspicion of attempted murder

A man was shot in the head in his home Sunday afternoon. The Paso Robles Police Department arrested the suspect.
A man was shot in the head in his home Sunday afternoon. The Paso Robles Police Department arrested the suspect. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police arrested a Paso Robles resident on suspicion of attempted murder Sunday, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.

Police suspect that Carlos Luis Chavez, 20, shot a 29-year-old man in the head. The victim survived the attack.

The victim’s wife called the Paso Robles Police Department at 12:55 p.m. Sunday when her husband was shot at their home on Dorothy Street.

Police found the victim conscious and “with a gunshot wound to the side of his head,” the news release read.

He was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and underwent surgery for his “serious, but not life-threatening, injuries,” according to the news release.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police arrested Chavez in San Miguel and recovered the suspected weapon. A California Highway Patrol helicopter and the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search and arrest.

“Chavez was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on felony charges of attempted murder, and felon in possession of a handgun,” the news release read.

Police are investigating the motivation for the attempted murder.

Those with information about the attack can call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

This story was originally published September 26, 2021 9:39 PM.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Stephanie Zappelli
Stephanie Zappelli
Stephanie Zappelli is a summer intern at The Tribune and covers breaking news, business and general assignment stories. She grew up in San Diego and is a fourth-year journalism major at Cal Poly. When not writing, Stephanie enjoys hiking, reading and exploring SLO.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service