Paso Robles police arrest suspect on suspicion of attempted murder

A man was shot in the head in his home Sunday afternoon. The Paso Robles Police Department arrested the suspect. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police arrested a Paso Robles resident on suspicion of attempted murder Sunday, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.

Police suspect that Carlos Luis Chavez, 20, shot a 29-year-old man in the head. The victim survived the attack.

The victim’s wife called the Paso Robles Police Department at 12:55 p.m. Sunday when her husband was shot at their home on Dorothy Street.

Police found the victim conscious and “with a gunshot wound to the side of his head,” the news release read.

He was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and underwent surgery for his “serious, but not life-threatening, injuries,” according to the news release.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police arrested Chavez in San Miguel and recovered the suspected weapon. A California Highway Patrol helicopter and the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search and arrest.

“Chavez was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on felony charges of attempted murder, and felon in possession of a handgun,” the news release read.

Police are investigating the motivation for the attempted murder.

Those with information about the attack can call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

This story was originally published September 26, 2021 9:39 PM.