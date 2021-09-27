CHP identifies driver who allegedly led police on Highway 101 car chase

The California Highway Patrol identified the man who allegedly led police on a slow-speed car chase from San Luis Obispo to Pismo Beach.

Dennis Keith Wolfe, a 61-year-old resident of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for “attempting to recklessly evade officers,” a felony, according to a CHP news release sent Sunday night.

CHP officers attempted to stop Wolfe for traffic violations at 7:32 a.m. Sunday as he drove his burgundy Chevrolet Trailblazer on Higuera Street at Santa Rosa Road, the release said.

However, Wolfe wouldn’t exit his car and drove away, the CHP said.

According to the CHP, Wolfe drove slowly through the city of San Luis Obispo, and “ran multiple red traffic lights” on Higuera Street.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“He eventually merged onto US-101 southbound from Higuera Street,” where he drove about 90 miles an hour away from the police, the release read.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office laid down a spike strip near Spyglass Drive, which popped Wolfe’s tires and slowed his speed, the CHP said.

“Wolfe eventually lost control of his vehicle and he drove onto the dirt shoulder of the freeway,” the release read.

Wolfe then ran from the officers, who pursued him, the CHP said.

He was arrested at 8:37 a.m. Sunday near the Spyglass Drive exit of Highway 101, then booked into County Jail at 9:57 a.m., according to the agency.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Wolfe was being held in County Jail custody on Monday in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to jail records.