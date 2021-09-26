Crime

Man arrested in Pismo Beach after slow-speed police chase on Highway 101

A California Highway Patrol officer looks for evidence around a car that was pursued from San Luis Obispo on Sunday morning. The driver of the car was arrested in Pismo Beach after the CHP spiked the vehicle.
A California Highway Patrol officer looks for evidence around a car that was pursued from San Luis Obispo on Sunday morning. The driver of the car was arrested in Pismo Beach after the CHP spiked the vehicle. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A driver was arrested on Highway 101 near the Price Street exit in Pismo Beach after leading police on a slow-speed chase on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers attempted to contact the man, who was driving a maroon Chevy with an Iowa license plate, after he made a traffic violation in San Luis Obispo.

The man stopped his car briefly, than ignored the officers multiple times and kept driving.

At one point, the driver stopped for a few minutes at the Higuera Street on-ramp on southbound Highway 101 before he continued driving.

The chase involved officers from the CHP, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the San Luis Obispo Police Department

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The CHP used a spike strip near Spyglass Drive to disable the man’s car, and he was arrested, the agency said.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of David Middlecamp
David Middlecamp
David Middlecamp is a photojournalist and third-generation Cal Poly graduate who has covered the Central Coast region since the 1980s. A career that began developing and printing black-and-white film now includes an FAA-certified drone pilot license. He also writes the history column “Photos from the Vault.”
Profile Image of Stephanie Zappelli
Stephanie Zappelli
Stephanie Zappelli is a summer intern at The Tribune and covers breaking news, business and general assignment stories. She grew up in San Diego and is a fourth-year journalism major at Cal Poly. When not writing, Stephanie enjoys hiking, reading and exploring SLO.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service