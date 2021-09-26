Man arrested in Pismo Beach after slow-speed police chase on Highway 101

A California Highway Patrol officer looks for evidence around a car that was pursued from San Luis Obispo on Sunday morning. The driver of the car was arrested in Pismo Beach after the CHP spiked the vehicle. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A driver was arrested on Highway 101 near the Price Street exit in Pismo Beach after leading police on a slow-speed chase on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers attempted to contact the man, who was driving a maroon Chevy with an Iowa license plate, after he made a traffic violation in San Luis Obispo.

The man stopped his car briefly, than ignored the officers multiple times and kept driving.

At one point, the driver stopped for a few minutes at the Higuera Street on-ramp on southbound Highway 101 before he continued driving.

The chase involved officers from the CHP, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the San Luis Obispo Police Department

The CHP used a spike strip near Spyglass Drive to disable the man’s car, and he was arrested, the agency said.