Local

Cyclist injured in Highway 1 hit-and-run crash. CHP is searching for driver

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that may have been involved in a Highway 1 hit-and-run collision that injured a bicyclist on Friday morning.

Anyone who spots a black Lexus or Toyota sedan with driver’s side damage to the vehicle’s front end is asked to call the CHP.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Friday in Cambria, according to CHP Officer Jose Meza, agency spokesman in the Templeton office.

A 60-year-old woman from Morro Bay was cycling southbound on Highway 1, approaching the Ardath Drive intersection, which is the southernmost stoplight in Cambria, Meza said.

Witnesses told CHP Officer Ryan Denker that “a black Lexus or Toyota sedan, traveling east on Ardath Drive, made a right turn onto the highway, failing to see the cyclist who (was) approaching from the left side,” Meza said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The cyclist collided with the driver’s side of the car, the CHP officer said.

The driver then “fled the scene,” Meza said.

The cyclist was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo by a Cambria Community Healthcare District ambulance. The woman reportedly had a broken collarbone, she said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Templeton CHP office at 805-434-1822.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Kathe Tanner
Kathe Tanner
Kathe Tanner has been writing about the people and places of SLO County’s North Coast since 1981, first as a columnist and then also as a reporter. Her career has included stints as a bakery owner, public relations director, radio host, trail guide and jewelry designer. She has been a resident of Cambria for more than four decades, and if it’s happening in town, Kathe knows about it.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service