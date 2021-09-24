Cyclist injured in Highway 1 hit-and-run crash. CHP is searching for driver

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that may have been involved in a Highway 1 hit-and-run collision that injured a bicyclist on Friday morning.

Anyone who spots a black Lexus or Toyota sedan with driver’s side damage to the vehicle’s front end is asked to call the CHP.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Friday in Cambria, according to CHP Officer Jose Meza, agency spokesman in the Templeton office.

A 60-year-old woman from Morro Bay was cycling southbound on Highway 1, approaching the Ardath Drive intersection, which is the southernmost stoplight in Cambria, Meza said.

Witnesses told CHP Officer Ryan Denker that “a black Lexus or Toyota sedan, traveling east on Ardath Drive, made a right turn onto the highway, failing to see the cyclist who (was) approaching from the left side,” Meza said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The cyclist collided with the driver’s side of the car, the CHP officer said.

The driver then “fled the scene,” Meza said.

The cyclist was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo by a Cambria Community Healthcare District ambulance. The woman reportedly had a broken collarbone, she said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Templeton CHP office at 805-434-1822.