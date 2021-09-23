2 residents injured in Morro Bay house fire that may have been intentionally set

Two people were injured and others displaced in a possible arson fire on Sept. 22, 2021, that destroyed a home on Trinidad Street in Morro Bay and damaged two others, according to Morro Bay Fire Department Chief Dan McCrain. Here’s the view of the second story on north side of home. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

A house fire in Morro Bay that nearly destroyed one home, damaged two others and injured two residents is being investigated as a possible arson, according to Morro Bay Fire Department Captain Dan McCrain.

The Morro Bay department, alongside other county fire departments, is looking into the cause of the fire to determine whether it was intentionally set, McCrain said. Several residents were displaced by the fire.

The fire sparked in the home at 451 Trinidad St. early Wednesday morning at around 6:34 a.m., and crews from the Morro Bay Fire Department, Cal Fire and the California Men’s Colony Fire Department were dispatched, McCrain told The Tribune.

All of the residents in the Trinidad home were outside when the firefighters arrived, McCrain said, although two sustained injuries. One of those individuals was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment, he added.

Firefighters from the departments were able to knock down the flames before they spread to the neighboring homes.

The residence where the fire started “sustained substantial damage,” McCrain said. It was later “red-tagged” by county code enforcement, McCrain said, meaning that the house is dangerous to enter due to the fire damage.

About three or four residents in the Trinidad home were displaced by the fire, McCrain said.

A neighboring home sustained severe charring and smoke damage from the fire, displacing another two residents, he added.

The Red Cross was on the scene assisting the individuals on Wednesday, McCrain said.

The Morro Bay Police Department is on deck to assist the Fire Fepartment should arson be determined to be the cause of the fire, Commander Amy Watkins told The Tribune.