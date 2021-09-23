Atascadero police respond to report of barricaded subject

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Police responded Thursday night to the scene of a barricaded subject in Atascadero.

The incident, which began around 7:15 p.m., is occurring in the 7200 block of Sombrilla Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Atascadero Police Department.

The location is a residential neighborhood behind the Vons shopping center.

The Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are on the scene, and Sombrilla Avenue is closed from Robles Avenue to the end of the road, the department said.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

