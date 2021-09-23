5-car crash on Highway 101 slows traffic for miles

A multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Templeton backed up northbound traffic for several miles on Thursday afternoon.

Five cars were reportedly involved in the crash, which occurred at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday near the Vineyard Drive off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision did not appear to result in any injuries, the CHP reported around 3:45 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., traffic was backed up going northbound as far back as Highway 41 in Atascadero, about 5.5 miles from the crash, according to CalTrans.

The crash appeared to be cleared from the roadway as of 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

