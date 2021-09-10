SLO High School evacuated after caller claims toilet is rigged with bomb, police say

Staff and students evacuated from San Luis Obispo High School after an unknown person called the office and said there was a bomb on campus. The Tribune

Students and staff evacuated San Luis Obispo High School on Friday after a caller claimed there was a bomb in a campus bathroom, police said.

The person called the principal’s secretary in the administration office a little after 1 p.m. and said there was a bomb inside a toilet that would go off in five minutes, said Sgt. Caleb Kemp of the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Kemp declined to share the caller’s area code, but he said it wasn’t a local 805 number.

Staff evacuated students “to the outer perimeter of school grounds” while officers were on their way to campus, Kemp said.

When police arrived, they set up a command post off Lizzie Street at the San Luis Coastal Unified School District Adult School. They searched the high school campus and every toilet and didn’t find a suspicious package or device, Kemp said.

Officers called the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office to ask for a K9 unit, but they didn’t ultimately need the assistance, Kemp said. The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department was also on hand to help police.

Students were out of class for a little more than an hour before school administrators and police decided it was safe for them to return, Kemp said.

Police are still investigating the call, but students are not in danger on campus, Kemp said.

“At this time it does not seem to be a credible threat,” he said.