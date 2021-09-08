Paso Robles man who murdered pregnant girlfriend, unborn child faces life in prison

Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson, 34, of Heritage Ranch listens during his first court appearance Thursday, March 7, 2019, in the killing of his pregnant girlfriend, 27-year-old Carrington Broussard. He pleaded guilty to murdering Broussard and their unborn child. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

A Paso Robles man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn child, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson, 34, pleaded guilty in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Wednesday to the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Carrington Jane Broussard, second-degree murder of her full-term unborn baby, and admitted to the special circumstance of committing multiple murders, the District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday in a news release.

Johnson’s plea requires a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“We are satisfied that the defendant has taken personal responsibility for his unimaginably horrific crimes,” county District Attorney Dan Dow said in the release. “Life in prison without the possibility of parole is an appropriate sentence given that he took two innocent lives and assures he will not pose a danger to our community in the future.

“Our prayers are with the family and friends of Carrington as we complete this stage of the criminal and victim justice process.”

The charges stemmed from a March 3, 2019, incident involving a high speed chase through San Luis Obispo County.

Johnson stole a California Highway Patrol vehicle and fled from Highway 46 near Templeton to an area north of San Simeon on Highway 101.

After Johnson was arrested, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a welfare check of his home in Heritage Ranch near Lake Nacimiento in rural Paso Robles.

“After arriving at the home, sheriff’s deputies discovered the body of Ms. Broussard, who was identified as Mr. Johnson’s full-term pregnant girlfriend,” the District Attorney’s Office said in the release.

Carrington Broussard, 27, was killed in March 2019 by her boyfriend, Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson. Courtesy of family GoFundMe

DA consulted victim’s family about sentence

The District Attorney’s Office noted in the release that its decision to seek life in prison without the possibility of parole, rather than the death penalty, was made “after careful consideration of all facts related to the case and the background of the defendant.”

“Additionally, the district attorney consulted with surviving family members of the victims and the involved law enforcement agencies,” the release said. “The district attorney also met with the assigned defense counsel, who provided relevant background on the defendant for consideration.”

The CHP and Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Megan Baltierra and Michael Frye.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19 in Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen’s courtroom.