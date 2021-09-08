Man found dead in Santa Maria pond identified as SLO County resident

Arroyo Grande resident Shane Sejeram, 60, has been identified as the man found dead in a Santa Maria pond in Waller Park.

A man found dead in a Santa Maria park pond has been identified as 60-year-old Shane Sejera of Arroyo Grande.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said the death doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

Sejera’s body was found on Sunday about 9:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office noted in a Twitter post about 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The cause of death has not yet been determined pending toxicology, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

