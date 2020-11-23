Woman to stand trial for murder after dismembered remains found at Nipomo golf course

A Santa Maria woman must stand trial on charges related to the killing of a man whose remains were found in a pond at a Nipomo golf course in a case reportedly linked to members of the Aryan Brotherhood.

Kimberly Machleit, 36, has been charged with murder and a sentencing enhancement for use of a firearm in the death of Joseph Govey, 53, of Santa Maria in late 2018.

She is one of three people arrested in connection with the killing, but the only defendant involved in the preliminary hearing held Friday in Santa Maria Superior Court before Judge John McGregor.

At the end of the hearing, McGregor ruled sufficient evidence existed for Machleit to stand trial.

Preliminary hearings allow prosecutors to spell out evidence in a case and typically involve limited presentations from the defense.

However, Machleit’s attorney, deputy public defender Jess McHarrie, suggested self-defense or an accident as a reason for the death.

Law enforcement officers say Govey was killed in December 2018 at a residence on Professional Parkway in Santa Maria with his dismembered body dumped in a pond at the Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo.

Members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office dive team found his remains this September.

Machleit and Donald “Drew” Anderson, 37, were arrested in connected with the killing. A third man, Benjamin Mersai, 33, of Grover Beach, was arrested later. Machleit and Mersai have been charged with murder, while Anderson has been accused of being an accessory to the crime.

On Friday, a man referred to as Witness 2 testified about reportedly telling detectives that Machleit had claimed that she killed Govey.

He testified that Anderson and Machleit argued often, prompting Witness 2 to tell her to stop aggravating the boyfriend amid fears he could hurt her.

In response, he reportedly told deputies that Machleit had responded, “I don’t have to worry about him. He has to worry about me,” according to questioning from chief deputy district attorney Sonia Balleste.

However, on the witness stand Friday, the man wavered in his prior statements and appeared hesitant when answering attorneys’ questions, saying he didn’t understand and asking them to repeat the query.

Detective Justin DiPinto said the man expressed fear, because of the involvement organized crime, with law enforcement officers contending that Machleit and others have ties to businesses affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood, which the Anti-Defamation League calls the “oldest and most notorious racist prison gang in the United States.”

“We are dealing with myriad criminal activities here up to and including murder. What Witness 2 is scared about is retaliation as to the Aryan Brotherhood,” DiPinto added, saying the man feared the testimony could put him and his family at risk from the organized crime syndicate with ties to white supremacy.

The detective earlier testified about talking to another man who told sheriff’s deputies that in late 2018 Anderson asked him to purchase a reciprocating saw and borrowed a golf cart. The golf cart belonged to the man’s father and was kept at a house adjacent to the Blacklake links.

Under questioning from Machleit’s attorney, detectives said the man appeared to be afraid of Anderson.

As they sat in a patrol vehicle after their arrests, Machleit and Anderson reportedly made incriminating statements captured on recordings, including her saying, “They found him,” Detective Robert DeBarge said.

“She also says, ‘I told them that I did it,’ ” DeBarge said.

Defense attorneys also questioned whether the case belonged in Santa Barbara County since the remains were found in neighboring San Luis Obispo County and claimed zero evidence that the death involved a deliberate premeditated murder.

However, the judge rejected the defense contentions.

The defendant, who remains in custody, was ordered back to court Dec. 3 for arraignment on the information.

Meanwhile, Anderson and Mersai are scheduled to return to court Dec. 14, when a judge and attorneys may set a date for their preliminary hearings.