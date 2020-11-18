Paso Robles police arrest person of interest in apartment complex shooting

The Paso Robles Police Department have arrested a person of interest in an ongoing investigation of a shooting at a local apartment complex, according to police.

Several agencies including the Paso Robles Police Department served a felony probation warrant in the 2300 block of Winter Wheat Place on Tuesday, a police news release said.

Laura Valenzuela, 36, was arrested and determined to be a person of interest in the shooting at Dry Creek Apartments off Coral Creek Avenue on Monday evening, police said.

According to police, one victim was shot while seated in a gold-colored Cadillac that was being driven on Alamo Creek Terrace within the apartment complex.

According to police, the victim was shot once, injuring their arm and torso. The gunshot wound was non-life threatening, the agency said.

Police said Valenzuela was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday for the felony probation warrant.

Valenzuela was being held without bail Wednesday. His court date has been set for Nov. 20.

Agencies involved in serving the warrant included the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT team, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Gang Task Force, San Luis Obispo County Probation Departmennt, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office’s Special Enforcement Detail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 805-237-6464 and ask for detective Bryce Lickness. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867 or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message to 274637.

