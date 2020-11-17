Paso Robles police investigate shooting at apartment complex that injured 1

The Paso Robles Police Department is investigating a shooting at a local apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital Monday evening.

Paso Robles Police officers responded to reports of the shooting at Dry Creek Apartments off Coral Creek Avenue at around 8:15 p.m. Monday, according to a police Facebook post.

Upon arrival, officers learned that one person had been shot and transported to an area hospital, police said.

According to police, the victim was shot once in their arm and torso. The gunshot wound was non-life threatening, the agency said.

Police said the victim was likely shot while seated in a gold-colored Cadillac that was being driven on Alamo Creek Terrace within the Dry Creek Apartment complex.

That vehicle was in police custody as of Tuesday.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 805-227-7450. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867 or text “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to 274637.