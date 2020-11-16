Santa Maria police search for man who allegedly shot at officer, stole car at gunpoint

The Santa Maria Police Department was searching for a man who reportedly fired a shot at a police officer Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday to a domestic disturbance call on the 200 block of East Grant Street recognized a man wanted for parole violations and unrelated to the initial report, Lt. Russ Mengel told Noozhawk.

An officer “attempted to stop and detain him, and a physical fight ensued,” Mengel said. “The suspect produced his own handgun and shot at the officer, and then fled the area. The officer was not hit; he’s fine.”

A search throughout Santa Maria was underway, and other agencies were advised about the man being sought for attempted murder of a police officer.

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office helicopter assisted with the search from above, Mengel said.

“We’re just hoping to grab this guy,” Mengel said. “We’ve got some leads, so we’ll see if we can get him.”

On Saturday night, Lt. Jesse Silva confirmed that the suspect also stole a vehicle at gunpoint.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Dustin Morales. He was described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with brown hair, green eyes and several tattoos.

Police did not release a description of the vehicle taken during in the carjacking.

Morales should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be contacted by the members of the public since he’s wanted for attempted homicide and carjacking, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s location or either incident can call 911, contact the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781 or call the Tip Line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.