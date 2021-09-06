Alleged drunk driver hits power pole, cars in SLO neighborhood — resulting in outage

The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a man who allegedly knocked out power to part of downtown San Luis Obispo and crashed into multiple cars while driving under the influence of intoxicants.

According to a news release, police and fire responded to a call in the 300 block of Foothill Boulevard for a report of an injury traffic collision around 11:23 p.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses at the scene said Kevin Matul Muralles, 24, was driving at a high rate of speed westbound on Foothill Boulevard toward Tassajara Drive when he passed a car stopped for a red light, according to the release.

He clipped the front of another car, and then drifted across all lanes and collided with a PG&E power pole, sheering it in half, according to the release.

Matul Muralles hit several more parked cars before coming to rest in the front yard of a residence, according to the release. He attempted to flee the scene but was prevented from doing so by nearby residents.

Matul Muralles was arrested for DUI and for a warrant for violating his DUI probation, according to the release. The passenger in Matul Muralles’ vehicle was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Several power and communication lines were damaged in the incident and power was lost to several neighborhoods, including parts of downtown San Luis Obispo, according to the release.

Power was still out in some of those areas as of 10 a.m. Monday.

The collision is still under investigation.