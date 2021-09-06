Arroyo Grande police arrest man who allegedly brandished gun at bar

A 21-year-old man who allegedly brandished a firearm at an Arroyo Grande bar was arrested early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a bar in the 100 block of W. Branch Street at 1 a.m. for a report of a man brandishing a firearm, according to a news release.

The officers saw two male subjects running away from the scene, who they attempted to stop. The men fled, prompting a search.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Grover Beach Police Department and Pismo Beach Police Department all responded to assist.

Both subjects, who were hiding, were located and detained without incident, according to the release.

Police said they also located a loaded handgun that had been discarded by one of the suspects.

After some investigation, Anthony Isaac Holder was positively identified as the suspect who brandished the firearm and was taken in custody, police said.

Holder was being held Monday at San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of making terrorist threats, exhibiting a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and resisting, obstructing and delaying officers, in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this incident is encouraged to contact Senior Officer Gregory Pierce at 805-473-5110.