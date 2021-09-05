Atascadero police investigate head-on highway crash as an assault with a deadly weapon

Multiple people were injured in a collision involving three vehicles Sunday morning on Highway 41. Now, the Atascadero Police Department is investigating it as a case of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The Atascadero Police Department and Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to the collision in the 13500 block of Highway 41 about 10:18 a.m, according to a news release.

Witnesses said the driver of a silver Subaru intentionally drove into the lane in an attempt to cause a head-on collision, the release stated.

Just before the crash, the California Highway Patrol received reports that the Subaru driver “had been driving recklessly and into opposing traffic in what appeared to be an attempt to cause head-on collisions,” police said.

Multiple people were treated for their injuries and taken to a hospital by ambulances, police said.

The driver of the Subaru went to a hospital with major injuries, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Investigations Sgt. Jeff Wilshusen at 805-461-5051.