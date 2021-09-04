Crime
San Luis Obispo police arrest man on suspicion of arson after downtown trash cans fire
The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of arson Saturday in downtown.
Multiple city-owned trash cans were on fire in the early-morning hours, according to a news release.
Officers identified James Corbett as a suspect after watching surveillance footage of a man lighting the fires, police said.
Corbett was arrested near Santa Rosa Park, where he set another trash can on fire, according to the release.
He had evidence of arson on his person, the release stated, and was taken into custody.
Corbett was booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail as of Saturday afternoon, according to the jail website.
