3 dogs killed, 1 person injured in Atascadero house fire

A structure fire destroyed a house on Portola Road in Atascadero on Sunday. Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services

Three dogs died in an Atascadero house fire on Sunday morning, and one person was injured.

According to a news release, firefighters with Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential fire in the 8600 block of Portola Road around 9:25 a.m. Upon arrive, those crews found a single-story, single-family home with heavy smoke and fire.

According to the release, the 10 occupants of the home were all accounted for. One cut their arm while exiting the home, and another who was initially thought missing was located safe.

Four dogs were inside the residence at the time of the fire, but only one could be saved, according to the release.

Firefighters extinguished the fire after approximately 90 minutes, with no injuries to firefighters.

EMS crews administered medical treatment to one of the residents for smoke inhalation and another for lacerations to the arms, according to the release.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.