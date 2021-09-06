Local

3 dogs killed, 1 person injured in Atascadero house fire

A structure fire destroyed a house on Portola Road in Atascadero on Sunday.
A structure fire destroyed a house on Portola Road in Atascadero on Sunday. Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services

Three dogs died in an Atascadero house fire on Sunday morning, and one person was injured.

According to a news release, firefighters with Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential fire in the 8600 block of Portola Road around 9:25 a.m. Upon arrive, those crews found a single-story, single-family home with heavy smoke and fire.

According to the release, the 10 occupants of the home were all accounted for. One cut their arm while exiting the home, and another who was initially thought missing was located safe.

Four dogs were inside the residence at the time of the fire, but only one could be saved, according to the release.

Firefighters extinguished the fire after approximately 90 minutes, with no injuries to firefighters.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

EMS crews administered medical treatment to one of the residents for smoke inhalation and another for lacerations to the arms, according to the release.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service