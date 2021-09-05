Woman, 48, killed after being hit by a car along a San Luis Obispo street

A San Luis Obispo woman died on Saturday night after being hit by a car, police said.

Lesley Adams, 48, of San Luis Obispo was running eastbound across Broad Street at Woodbridge Street about 8:27 pm., according to a news release.

Adams was hit by a car driving northbound on Broad Street, police said.

According to the release, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The SLOPD Severe Collision Investigative Detail took over the investigation. Police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

The crash remained under investigation, according to the release.