Paso Robles house fire damages vehicle and attached garage, displaces two people

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services is investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed a home’s attached garage and damaged a vehicle Saturday evening.

According to a news release, firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in the 2900 block of Gilead Lane about 7:46 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a home’s attached garage engulfed by flames as the fire spread to a vehicle parked in the driveway, according to city officials.

All occupants safely evacuated the home, city officials said, and firefighters contained the fire to the garage.

The American Red Cross and California Fire Foundation is assisting two displaced occupants, according to the news release.

Twenty-one firefighters across three agencies – Paso Robles, Cal Fire SLO and Atascadero – battled the blaze.

The Paso Robles Police Department, Paso Robles Building Department and San Luis Ambulance Service also assisted, according to the news release.