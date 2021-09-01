Crime

Police arrest man who attempted to rob Paso Robles bank — but left without any money

Police arrested a man Tuesday evening who allegedly brandished a handgun at a Paso Robles Chase Bank employee and demanded money, but fled the scene without any cash.

According to a Paso Robles Police Department news release, police were called out to the Chase Bank on Niblick Road around 4:50 p.m. for a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

An employee of the bank said a man handed her a note demanding money, and brandished what looked like a handgun. The man did not get any money from bank employees and soon fled the bank.

Officers arrived in the area and started a search for the suspect, according to the release. A California Highway Patrol helicopter assisted in the search.

A short time later, citizens in the area reported seeing a subject matching the description of the bank robber near Albertson’s on Niblick Road and officers arrived to the area. They located the subject, and with the assistance of a police dog, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

He has been identified as Andrew Gilbertson, 46, of Paso Robles. Gilbertson is charged with one count of felony robbery and was transported to San Luis Obispo County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

