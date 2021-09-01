Lead detective in Kristin Smart case questioned about ‘inappropriate contacts’ with witness

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office detective testified Wednesday that he didn’t have any “inappropriate contacts” with a female witness in the case against two men accused in the disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart.

The detective, Clint Cole, also said some of his communications with the witness, Jennifer Hudson, were automatically deleted from his phone and were not available to provide the defense.

Testimony resumed Wednesday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court in the preliminary hearing for Paul Flores and his father, Ruben.

Paul Flores, now 44, is the last person known to have seen the 19-year-old freshman alive after walking her back from the party toward the Cal Poly campus residence halls on May 24, 1996. He’s charged with one count of murder, while his father is charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Wednesday marked the 16th day of proceedings as the evidentiary hearing reaches the halfway point of its fifth week. It is now tentatively scheduled to conclude by Sept. 10; both parties said on Monday that proceedings are behind schedule.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At the conclusion of the weeks-long preliminary hearing, Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen will rule whether prosecutors established probable cause — a lesser standard of proof than guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — to proceed the case toward trial.

Here’s what happened so far in court Wednesday.

Sheriff’s Det. Clint Cole, left, and deputy district attorney Chris Peuvrelle listen to arguments at the July 14, 2021, hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores in the Kristin Smart murder case. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Detective defends communications with witness

Jennifer Hudson testified Aug. 12 that she was hanging out with friends in San Luis Obispo in 1998 when a public service announcement about Smart’s disappearance came on the radio.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Hudson said Paul Flores, who was also in attendance, said out loud, “That b---h was a d--k tease and I’m done playing with her and I put her under my ramp in Huasna.”

Hudson testified that she didn’t tell the police about the interaction, but did tell a roommate, Justin Goodwin, in 2001. Goodwin called the anonymous tip line set up for the investigation into Smart’s disappearance.

Goodwin has not testified in the preliminary hearing, but was a fixture on local social media pages dedicated to Smart.

Cole took the stand briefly Tuesday afternoon to testify about an alleged confession given by Ruben Flores when Cole and an investigator came to his home in May to take a DNA test.

On Wednesday, Cole was cross-examined by Paul and Ruben Flores’ defense team.

Robert Sanger, representing Paul Flores, questioned Cole on the stand about “inappropriate contacts” he allegedly had with Hudson and an unnamed administrator of one of the several social media pages dedicated to Smart’s case. That second person was not identified in court and Sanger indicated through his questioning that the judge in the case is not allowing her name to be mentioned in open court, as she has not been called as a witness.

Though he did not specifically say it Wednesday morning, Sanger in past questioning has referred to “late-night phone calls” Cole allegedly made to Hudson.

Sanger asked Cole if he ever invited Hudson to have “whiskey and dinner after the case was done.”

“She may have asked if it was appropriate to have lunch after the case is done,” Cole replied.

Cole testified that he used the encrypted communications application WhatsApp to communicate with Hudson — per her request, he said — and said the two had fewer than 10 conversations that were either not recorded or were deleted from Cole’s personal cell phone.

Cole said that he had set his phone to delete messages automatically every 30 days unless he manually preserved them.

The detective was asked whether he would periodically call to check in on Hudson, who, according to records and past testimony, once had a drug addiction.

“Obviously, because of her testimony and her background, which you are aware of, I would keep in touch with her, and that’s not uncommon here,” Cole told Sanger.

Sanger asked if Hudson ever reached out to him at 4 a.m. because she couldn’t sleep. Cole said he didn’t know, but said he probably wouldn’t have answered.

Cole was also asked about his communications with Goodwin, who he called a “loose cannon” and said was being vocal about insider information on the case on social media. Cole said he had to tell Goodwin in an email to restrain himself from speaking publicly about the case.

Cole said he preserved some of his communications with Goodwin because he said Goodwin was “attacking me, attacking the Sheriff’s Office.”

Through his questioning, Sanger implied that Goodwin in late 2020 became upset about “inappropriate contacts” with Goodwin and an unnamed person who moderated a social media page dedicated to Kristin Smart.

Sanger said the unnamed individual was so upset they took the issue directly to Sheriff Ian Parkinson. It’s unclear what became of that complaint.

Asked whether Goodwin had accused Cole of inappropriate communications with Hudson, Cole replied: “Yes, he did say that.”

Despite the issue making its way to his boss, Cole testified that he “was never worried” that the issue would impact his investigation or the prosecution’s case.

Sanger again made a verbal request for any records of Cole’s communications with the two individuals that haven’t already been provided to the defense.

“What counsel says simply does not exist and the court should shut this down,” Deputy District Attorney Christopher Puevrelle said.

Testimony was expected to resume Wednesday afternoon with Harold Mesick, Ruben Flores’ defense attorney, questioning Cole about his client’s alleged confession discussed in court Tuesday.