SLO County Jail violates inmates’ rights, ‘harms people it incarcerates,’ DOJ report finds

The San Luis Obispo County Jail violated the rights of inmates by failing to provide adequate medical care and subjecting some incarcerated people to excessive uses of force, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

According to the Justice Department, a multi-year investigation into the jail concluded “that there is reason to believe that the practices at the jail violate the Eighth and 14th Amendments of the Constitution, as well as the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).”

“San Luis Obispo County violated the rights of prisoners in its jail in several ways, including failing to provide adequate health care and subjecting some prisoners to excessive force,” acting U.S. Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison said in a news release. “Our office is dedicated to defending the civil rights of everyone in this district, including those behind bars.”

The federal agency also called on the jail to make changes to address these constitutional violations.

The Justice Department investigation was launched in October 2018 amid a series of inmate deaths, lawsuits and a FBI investigation into alleged civil rights abuses of mentally and medically ill County Jail inmates.

The FBI formally launched an investigation into the county’s treatment of jail inmates in May 2017 after receiving at least one complaint related to the January 2017 death of Atascadero resident Andrew Holland.

Holland died while in custody at the County Jail after being bound naked in a restraint chair for 46 hours.

A Tribune review of County Jail tapes revealed that San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies watched as the man writhed on the floor, lost consciousness and later died.

In addition to ongoing costs to defend against several lawsuits, San Luis Obispo County paid a $5 million settlement to Holland’s family in July 2017.

Holland’s death prompted outrage throughout San Luis Obispo County, and raised questions about treatment of mentally and medically ill prisoners at the County Jail.

In its announcement Tuesday, the Justice Department concluded that “there is reasonable cause to believe that the jail fails to provide constitutionally adequate medical and mental health care to prisoners, that the jail violates the constitutional rights of prisoners with serious mental illness through its prolonged use of restrictive housing and that the jail violates the constitutional rights of prisoners through the use of excessive force.”

The investigation also found that the jail “violated the ADA by denying prisoners with mental health disabilities access to services, programs and activities because of their disabilities,” according to the release.

The Justice Department said it has provided the jail with written notice of the supporting facts for these findings as well as the “minimum remedial measures necessary to address them.”

“Our Constitution guarantees that all people held in jails and prisons across our country are treated humanely, and that includes providing access to necessary medical and mental health care,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who is with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in the release.

“After a comprehensive investigation, we found that the San Luis Obispo County Jail harms the people it incarcerates by subjecting them to excessive force and by failing to provide adequate medical and mental health care,” Clarke said. “The Justice Department hopes to continue to work with the jail to resolve these systemic problems.”

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said the agency will release a statement about the Justice Department’s findings later Tuesday.