Former SLO County bookkeeper faces 10 years in prison after guilty embezzlement plea

An Arroyo Grande woman will be sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to embezzlement charges, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Ginger Lee Mankins, 56, entered a guilty plea to six counts of embezzlement with an agreement that she will be sentenced to prison and ordered to repay the money she stole in an amount to be determined by the court at a future hearing, the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Mankins is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 6 in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

“Theft committed by employees or friends in positions of trust are especially troubling, particularly when it involves staggering amounts of stolen funds over such an extended period of time,” county District Attorney Dan Dow said in the news release. “Our Major Fraud Unit stands ready to aggressively prosecute these and other financial crimes.”

The agency says Mankins was a bookkeeper for Rick Machado Livestock from 2007 through 2017 as well as for B&D Farms from 2008 through 2017 and took the money during the course of her job.

The District Attorney’s Office previously said Mankins stole approximately $5 million from the Arroyo Grande companies, but an agency spokesman said Wednesday that the total amount of loss will be determined through the restitution process.