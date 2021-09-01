Local

Highway 101 crash in SLO County kills 1 when skip loader falls off truck onto car

One person was killed Wednesday in a collision on the Willow Road on-ramp to Highway 101 in Nipomo when a tractor fell off a trailer onto a car behind it.
This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.
One northbound lane of Highway 101 was closed at the Willow Road exit in Nipomo on Wednesday afternoon while the California Highway Patrol and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal vehicle crash.

The collision, which happened at about 4:15 p.m., involved a flat-bed truck carrying a skip loader, CHP Officer Michael Poelking said.

The truck was driving on Highway 101 when the construction equipment slipped off and fell several feet onto a car on the Willow Road off-ramp.

Family members appeared to be on the scene of the crash.

It was unknown Wednesday evening how many other people were involved in the crash, or when the highway would be fully reopened.

