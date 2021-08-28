2 dead of apparent drug overdoses at Atascadero home

Atascadero Police Department and Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to the 4000 block of Rosita Avenue for a report that three adults were found unresponsive at a residence around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Two adults were found deceased and a third person was transported to a local hospital via ambulance, the police report said.







The names are not being released until the next of kin has been notified by the SLO County Coroner’s office. This incident is narcotics-related and is currently under investigation by Atascadero Police Detectives.

No additional information is available at this time. If you have any information related to this investigation, please contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.