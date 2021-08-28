Crime

2 dead of apparent drug overdoses at Atascadero home

Atascadero Police Department and Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to the 4000 block of Rosita Avenue for a report that three adults were found unresponsive at a residence around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Two adults were found deceased and a third person was transported to a local hospital via ambulance, the police report said.



The names are not being released until the next of kin has been notified by the SLO County Coroner’s office. This incident is narcotics-related and is currently under investigation by Atascadero Police Detectives.

No additional information is available at this time. If you have any information related to this investigation, please contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service