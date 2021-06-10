Atascadero man arrested on suspicion on attempted murder after brawl injures 3 people

A Thursday morning brawl near Atascadero’s Sunken Gardens resulted in the arrests of two people.

At about 10:10 a.m. Thursday, the Atascadero Police Department was notified about “a scuffle” between Sunken Gardens and the Centennial Plaza pedestrian bridge, according to a city news release.

The altercation involved several people, including one person armed with a knife, the release said.

Officers responded and determined two victims “sustained injuries from either being stabbed or cut” in the fight, police said.

“An additional victim sustained an injury from being hit with a baseball bat,” the release said. “In total, three people were transported to the hospital via ambulance and two individuals were placed under arrest.”

Isaac Edward Snyder, 20, of Atascadero, was booked for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a weapon. Police did not identify the other person who was arrested in the news release.

A man identified as Isaac Edward Snider was being held Thursday in San Luis Obispo County Jail custody in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The incident is under investigation and more information will be provided as it comes available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atascadero Police Department’s non-emergency line at 805-461-5051.