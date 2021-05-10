Atascadero school locked down after man brandished BB gun, fled into creek, police say

Atascadero Unified School District locked down a school and offices after a man brandished a BB gun at residents and children and fled into the creek. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Atascadero Middle School was locked down on Monday after a man was allegedly seen brandishing a BB gun nearby, according to police.

Police responded about 1:50 p.m. to reports of a man carrying a rifle behind the school, an Atascadero Police Department news release said.

Responding officers learned the man had allegedly approached a resident on Capistrano Avenue with a rifle-like weapon before fleeing into the Atascadero creekbed.

School leaders placed the campus and district offices on lockdown because of their proximity to the incident, the release said.

Police established a perimeter and began searching for the suspect in the creekbed. While police were looking for the suspect, another person called police and said a man had brandished a rifle at their children while they were playing outside.

Eventually, officers found Arthur Castellanos, 45, who allegedly admitted to owning a BB gun rifle. The weapon was found at the scene, the release said.

Police investigated the brandishing incident and “positively identified” Castellanos as the suspect, the release said.

Officers arrested Castellanos on suspicion of exhibiting a firearm and a probation violation.

Castellanos was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he was still being held as of 5:30 p.m., according to the county Sheriff’s Office custody website. No bail amount was listed.