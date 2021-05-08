Local
Update: Firefighters help hiker in SLO open space rescue operation
Update, 1:17 p.m.:
Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo City Fire were able to help the hiker to the ambulance, according to a tweet.
The hiker was evaluated and released.
Original story:
Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo City Department firefighters launched what was described as an “open space rescue” operation at Johnson Ranch on Saturday afternoon, according to SLO City Fire.
Cal Fire responded to reports of a medical emergency around noon at Ontario Road.
According to the SLO City Fire Department, eBike medics made contact with the patient and agency medics were completing an assessment.
San Luis Ambulance units and a CHP helicopter were also at the scene, Cal Fire said.
Comments