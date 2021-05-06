Crime

Atascadero man arrested in motel parking lot with knives, guns and drugs, police say

Atascadero Police Department

Atascadero police arrested a man who when stopped by police at a motel allegedly had a slew of weapons on him, including multiple knives, a rifle, a stun gun and a pistol, as well as baggies of meth, heroin and Xanax.

According to a news release, an Atascadero officer was in the 9400 block of El Camino Real when he saw a person looking into a vehicle parked in a motel parking lot. When officers made contact with the man, they said he was “acting suspicious and appeared to be concealing something in his waistband.”

The man — later identified as Manual Roy Catron, 27, of Atascadero — was detained, and officers found a fixed-blade knife under his shirt and a .40 caliber pistol in his waistband.

Catron was arrested on suspicion of possessing a concealed firearm, according to the news release. Further search revealed Catron was also in possession of three more fixed-blade knives, a switchblade, and baggies of methamphetamine, suspected heroin and Xanax, according to the release.

Inside his vehicle, officers found a rifle, stun gun, drug paraphernalia and additional pills, according to the release.

Catron was booked into SLO County Jail on nine charges: felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of controlled substance, possession of narcotics, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession for controlled substance for sale and carrying a switchblade.

His bail is set at $50,000.

