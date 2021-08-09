SLO man arrested on gun, drug charges after road rage incident, police say

San Luis Obispo police arrested a 19-year-old man on weapons and drug charges after a July road rage incident in which the suspect allegedly pulled a gun on a fellow driver at Los Osos Valley Road and Madonna Road.

On Thursday, police arrested Atxulivan Garcia of San Luis Obispo on suspicion of several charges related to the incident as well as possessing drugs and firearms and five additional unrelated traffic warrants.

On July 24, police received a call from the victim regarding a road rage incident that took place about 4 p.m., according to a news release.

“The victim reported a blue Audi hatchback had been driving aggressively and cut him off several times before pointing a handgun at him,” the news release noted. “The victim was able to provide a license plate of the suspect’s vehicle.”

During the search of Garcia’s home and vehicle, investigators located a “ghost” Glock-style handgun with a high-capacity 30-round magazine and a “ghost” AR-15 style short barrel rifle, also with high-capacity magazines.

“’Ghost guns’ are assembled from pieces that can be purchased legally and don’t have serial numbers,” the news release noted. “Several hundred rounds of ammunition were located along with cocaine that was possessed for the purpose of drug sales.”

Garcia was booked at County Jail on the following charges, according to SLOPD:

▪ possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm – two counts

▪ possession of a controlled substance for sale

▪ carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle

▪ possession of a short-barreled rifle

▪ person armed with a firearm in commission of a health and safety code violation

▪ arrest warrant for exhibiting a firearm in a threatening manner

▪ arrest warrant for assault with a firearm on a person

▪ five additional but unrelated traffic warrants

As of Monday afternoon, Garcia was listed in jail custody in lieu of $500,000 bail, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office “Who’s in Custody” website.