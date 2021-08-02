Santa Maria man killed by drunk driver on Highway 46, CHP says

A 41-year-old Santa Maria man died Saturday night in a crash on Highway 46 when a drunk driver collided with his vehicle near the Cholame “Y” northeast of Shandon, the California Highway Patrol said.

Adan Reyes, 34 of Paso Robles, was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram truck eastbound on Highway 46 near Davis Road at 11:50 p.m. when he allowed his vehicle to drift into the westbound lane, according to a CHP news release.

The CHP said Reyes was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Reyes’ car careened into a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado being driven westbound by Alejandro AngelesPacheco, 41 of Santa Maria, according to the release.

The two cars crashed head on, and the Dodge truck rolled over onto its passenger side while the Chevrolet veered off the road, the CHP said.

According to the CHP, AngelesPacheco died from injuries sustained in the crash at the scene.

A seven-year-old child who was a passenger in AngelesPacheco’s vehicle received minor injuries in the collision, while the other passenger, a 38-year-old woman, was uninjured, the CHP said.

Reyes sustained minor injuries in the crash, the release said.

Reyes was arrested at the scene and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony DUI with bodily injury, the CHP said. He was no longer in custody as of Monday afternoon.

The road was temporarily closed while the CHP investigated the crash, but it reopened shortly after 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

