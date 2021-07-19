Police arrest 3 for stealing Giovanni’s Fish Market tip jar — months after burglary, vandalism

Suspects stole a tip jar from Giovanni’s Fish Market in Morro Bay, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

Police on Saturday arrested three people on suspicion of stealing a tip jar from Giovanni’s Fish Market — just months after the Morro Bay business was burglarized and vandalized.

The suspects, all from Tulare County, allegedly drove up to the restaurant in the 1000 block of Front Street about 4:50 p.m. Thursday with the intent of stealing the tip jar, according to a Morro Bay Police Department news release.

One suspect allegedly stole the tip jar from the service window and ran north on the Embarcadero to a waiting vehicle, police said. The release did not disclose the amount of money in the tip jar at the time of the theft.

On Saturday, police received a tip from a person who saw a social media post with a photo of the suspect and vehicle, according to the release.

Officers found the vehicle parked at El Chorlito Restaurant in San Simeon and spoke to the suspects, police said.

Two suspects fled on foot onto the beach, police said, adding that one allegedly tried to throw drugs and paraphernalia into the ocean during the pursuit.

Officers eventually apprehended three suspects and recovered the tip jar, drugs and paraphernalia, according to the release.

Police arrested two of the three suspects on suspicion of misdemeanor offenses. (The Tribune does not typically identify suspects accused of misdemeanor-level crimes.)

Officers also took one man, 23-year-old Devon Young, into custody on suspicion of a felony parole violation.

Young was being held Monday at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $50,000, jail records show.

The tip jar theft marks the third time Giovanni’s Fish Market has been targeted this year.

In April, a burglar broke into the restaurant’s seafood tanks and stole $200 to $300 worth of live crabs. Weeks after that burglary, a vandal caused thousands of dollars in damage to the restaurant’s electrical system.

Anyone with information about incidents similar to the tip jar theft can contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7967.